Accessbank And Global Climate Partnership Fund Launch Pioneering“Green Economy” Initiative Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AccessBank, the leading bank for micro, small, and medium-sized
enterprises (MSMEs) in Azerbaijan, and the Global Climate
Partnership Fund S.A., managed by responsAbility Investments AG,
have signed a senior unsecured loan agreement with the first
committed tranche of AZN 8.5 million.
In accordance with the agreement, the loan proceeds will be
directed to promote financing of energy efficiency and renewable
energy projects of the MSME businesses in Azerbaijan. The five-year
facility is provided with technical assistance and advisory support
sponsored by the GCPF, which will be directed to develop
AccessBank's“green lending” capabilities and enable the deployment
of the loan proceeds to eligible“green projects”.
“We are delighted to announce AccessBank's pioneering step in
Azerbaijan by securing the inaugural borrowing from the Global
Climate Partnership Fund S.A. This milestone reflects our
commitment to sustainable finance, enabling us to further empower
“green initiatives” and bolster environmental resilience in
Azerbaijan” – claimed Davit Tsiklauri, Chairman of the Management
Board of AccessBank.
“Azerbaijan's commitment to accelerate its“green economic”
transformation has led to the launch of several climate-friendly
policy reforms, which are expected to contribute to country's
decarbonization path and economic diversification. AccessBank's
pioneering vision and commitment to scaling climate-positive
lending solutions impressed us from the very first meeting. The
bank's strong positioning in the MSME segments provides a unique
platform for catalyzing the deployment of renewable energy and
energy efficiency investments across Azerbaijan. We look forward to
providing GCPF's tailor-made advisory and technical assistance in
support of the bank's“green lending” journey” – claimed David Diaz
Formidoni, Head of Financial Institution Investments, Climate
Finance at responsAbility Investments AG.
Building on this vision, AccessBank's collaboration with the
Global Climate Partnership Fund (GCPF) plays a crucial role. The
GCPF, managed by responsAbility Investments AG, is a
Luxembourg-based fund established in 2009 by entities including the
German Federal Ministry for the Environment, KfW Entwicklungsbank,
and the International Finance Corporation. As a leading
public-private partnership, the GCPF is dedicated to mitigating
climate change in emerging and developing markets by financing
projects that enhance energy efficiency and renewable energy. The
Fund specifically targets initiatives that not only promise
significant energy savings but also aim for at least a 20%
reduction in projected greenhouse gas emissions.
AccessBank has been a leader in the microfinancing market
and has been providing services to small and medium-sized
enterprises since 2002. The bank's shareholders include the Asian
Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the International
Finance Corporation, and other international organizations and
investment funds. With 32 branch offices, including 14 in Baku and
18 in regions, AccessBank continues to offer accessible financing
options for MSMEs.
*AccessBank CJSC provides its services under license No. 245
dated 25 October 2002, issued by the Central Bank of the Republic
of Azerbaijan. The bank's headquarters are located in Baku city,
Yasamal district, Tbilisi Avenue 3.
