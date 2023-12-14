Border Guards: 520 Trucks Waiting To Enter Ukraine In Slovakia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the Uzhhorod checkpoint on the Slovak border, 520 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, announced this to Ukrinform.

"As of this morning, 520 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint. Almost 1,200 trucks were registered in the e-queue to leave Ukraine in the morning," the spokesman said.

4,300 trucks in queues at Ukraine borders

The passage of trucks from Ukraine to Slovakia has been partially resumed. It was previously reported that two trucks would be allowed to enter Slovakia per hour. In fact, 3-4 trucks are allowed through per hour, the State Border Guard Service informed.

On the border with Hungary, traffic is moving, but there are queues. As of the morning, 400 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Tysa checkpoint.

As Ukrinform reported, there are currently about 2,600 trucks on the Polish-Ukrainian border, and traffic is being blocked at three checkpoints.