Kosovo In Switzerland, Switzerland In Kosovo

Kosovo y Suiza, Suiza y Kosovo
科索沃在瑞士,瑞士在科索沃
Le Kosovo en Suisse, la Suisse au Kosovo
スイスの中のコソボ コソボの中のスイス
Around 250,000 people belong to the Kosovan diaspora in Switzerland. That is significantly fewer people than there are Italians living in Switzerland, for example. And yet it is a large number.
After all, Kosovo, the small mountainous country in south-east Europe, has only 1.8 million inhabitants.
