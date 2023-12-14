               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kosovo In Switzerland, Switzerland In Kosovo


12/14/2023 4:15:04 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) Kosovo y Suiza, Suiza y Kosovo

  • 中文 (zh) 科索沃在瑞士,瑞士在科索沃
  • Français (fr) Le Kosovo en Suisse, la Suisse au Kosovo
  • 日本語 (ja) スイスの中のコソボ コソボの中のスイス
    • Share
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • E-mail
    • Print
    • Copy link

    Around 250,000 people belong to the Kosovan diaspora in Switzerland. That is significantly fewer people than there are Italians living in Switzerland, for example. And yet it is a large number.

    After all, Kosovo, the small mountainous country in south-east Europe, has only 1.8 million inhabitants.

    MENAFN14122023000210011054ID1107594314


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search