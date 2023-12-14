City of Sofia witnesses’ commencement of dismantling prominent 37-meter tall monument honoring Soviet soldiers

(MENAFN) The city of Sofia witnessed the commencement of the dismantling of a prominent 37-meter tall monument honoring Soviet soldiers who played a pivotal role in liberating Bulgaria during World War II. The decision to remove the monument, which stands as a symbol of the historical alliance between Bulgaria and Nazi Germany, has generated significant opposition from local politicians, while Russia has decried the move as "barbaric."



Regional governor Vyara Todeva recently announced that authorities had initiated the dismantling process based on an expert examination that revealed "serious cracks" in the monument, deeming it a potential danger to citizens. The Bulgarian News Agency reported that the memorial, which had not undergone restoration in 70 years, was in a state of disrepair.



According to reports, the sculptures from the monument are set to undergo restoration and may find a new home at the Museum of Socialist Art, or potentially be relocated to another site. However, conflicting information from sources, including Balkan Insight, suggests uncertainty about the museum's capacity to preserve the monument and raises questions about its ultimate fate.



The dismantling process, conducted piece by piece, involves the removal of sculptures depicting a Soviet soldier, a Bulgarian peasant woman, and a worker on a pedestal. The controversial move has sparked debate and opposition, with concerns about the erasure of historical narratives and the impact on Bulgaria's identity.



In response to the dismantling, Ivaylo Mirchev, an MP from the pro-European party Da, Bulgaria! (Yes, Bulgaria), emphasized the broader significance, stating, "We are not just removing a monument; we are reclaiming the opportunity to make sense of history through our own prism, rather than that of Russian propaganda." The decision has brought to the forefront discussions about the interpretation of history, national identity, and the role of monuments in shaping collective memory.



As the dismantling unfolds, the controversy surrounding the monument raises critical questions about the preservation of historical symbols, the nuances of wartime alliances, and the implications for Bulgaria's relationship with its past. The debate underscores the delicate balance between honoring history and navigating complex geopolitical narratives in the present day.





