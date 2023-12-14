Burundi: African Development Bank Signs Two Grant Agreements To Improve Water Supply And Boost Climate Change Resilience

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



In Bujumbura, on 21 November 2023, the Government of Burundi and the African Development Bank ( ) signed two grant agreements totalling $13.15

million to implement Phase 1 of the Water Sector and Climate Resilience Building Support Programme (PASEREC-Phase1).

Burundian Minister of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Audace Niyonzima, and the Bank's Country Office Manager in Burundi, Pascal Yembiline, signed the agreement. The programme will strengthen Burundi's resilience to the effects of climate change and improve the socio-economic conditions of the population in a sustainable manner in the target provinces of Cibitoke, Bubanza, Kayanza, Cankuzo, Ruyigi, Gitega, Mwaro and Rutana.



The construction of 18 electrically powered drinking water supply systems and 202 modern, automated public standpipes will be supported. Approximately 30 water catchment systems, including high-flow boreholes and a water supply and distribution network of 300 linear kilometres will be built along with 275 ecological latrines near schools, health centres and markets.

The five-year programme will provide drinking water and a healthier living environment for more than 1.2 million people and also create 9600 jobs in the water, agriculture and green trades.

Minister Niyonzima welcomed this financing, stating that the Bank has continuously supported Burundi in its efforts to improve the living conditions of its peoples. He emphasized that the project was a good fit with the government's priorities and well aligned with the strategic focus and areas of intervention of the National Development Plan.

Pascal Yembiline reiterated that the Bank Group stands ready to consolidate its support for Burundi's development efforts, particularly in transforming its economy as part of the implementation of the National Development Plan and vision document, "Burundi, a Country Emerging in 2040 and Developed in 2060".



