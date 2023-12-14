RS Adjourned Again; Derek O'brien Suspension For Remainder Of Winter Session

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha was on Thursday once again adjourned till 2 p.m. amid uproar by the Opposition members over Wednesday's security breach in Parliament and Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien was suspended from the House for the rest of the Winter Session for "unruly behaviour.”

O'Brien had demanded a discussion on the incident, in which two men jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha and burst yellow smoke canisters.

Rajya Sabha Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar named the Bengal politician and directed that he leave the House immediately.

While addressing the House, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Gross defiance to the directions imparted by the Chair was noticed when O'Brien despite being named and direction being given to withdraw from the council immediately, continued not only to remain in the chamber but shouted slogans and reached the table from the Well of the House. I again name O'Brien under Rule 156 for direction of the Chair."

Meanwhile, Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal said, "I move the following motion that this House has taken a serious note of the misconduct of the member Derek O'Brien, who entered the Well of the House and has been continuously shouting slogans, thereby disrupting the proceedings of the House in utter disregard to the authority of the Chair."

"Resolves that the above mentioned member be suspended from the service of the council for the remainder of the session under Rule 256," Goyal said.

Dhankhar said, "The question is that this House having taken a serious note of the ignoble misconduct of O'Brien who entered the Well of the House and has been continuously shouting slogans and gesticulating aggressively at the Chair and thereby disrupting the proceedings of the House in utter disregard of the Chair. Having been named by the Chair and resolves that Derek O'Brien be suspended for the service of the council under Rule 256. The motion is accepted and O'Brien is suspended for remainder part of the session."

The Opposition members however, raised slogans in the House saying that“taanashahi nahi chalegi”, and demanded that the Chair conduct a discussion under Rule 267 and shouted,“Derek ka suspension nahi sahenge.”

Then the Chairman again said that the Opposition was the only one losing by not continuing with Question Hour.

"The Government's response has already come. It is absolute disregard of public duty and conduct and respect for the public. The House will meet at 2 p.m. today," Dhankhar announced.

