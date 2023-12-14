When Amitabh Bachchan Listened To SD Burman Sing His Compositions

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Reminiscing about the legendary music director and singer Sachin Dev Burman, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared how he was fortunate enough to have a chance and sit with the former and listen to his compositions.

S. D. Burman started his career with Bengali films in 1937, and later composed for Hindi movies. As a playback singer, he sang 14 Hindi and 13 Bengali film songs. His son, R. D. Burman, was also a celebrated music composer for Bollywood films.

In the episode 88 of the quiz based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', host Amitabh welcomed Ranjeet Kumar Singh, from Ramgarh, Bihar to the hot seat.

For Rs 6,40,000, he was asked:“Which music composer is the subject of a biography with the subtitle 'The Prince-Musician'?” The options given were: S. D. Burman, Khayyam, O. P. Nayyar and Madan Mohan. The correct answer was S. D. Burman.

Amitabh then went on to say:“It was a tough question. The title portrays that R. D. Burman's father, Sachin Dev Burman was Tripura's erstwhile royalty. A member of the royal family and a distinguished artist. We're fortunate that I had the chance to sit with him and listen to his compositions and sing along.”

“His music was prominent in old films. Yes, especially during 'Abhimaan'. It was his music and in his house here, he would sit and play music. And he would sing it too. His voice was wonderful. And he sang many of his songs like 'Sun mere Bandhu',” added the 'Piku' actor.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

