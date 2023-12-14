Guyana pledges to safeguard itself by whatever it takes amid territorial dispute with Venezuela

(MENAFN) In the face of mounting tensions with Venezuela, Guyana's Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, has issued a stern warning, declaring that the country is prepared to defend itself "by all and any means whatsoever." The heightened alert comes in response to Venezuela's recent attempts to claim the long-disputed and oil-rich border region of Essequibo, coupled with the mobilization of Venezuela's army along the Guyanese border.



In an interview with the Financial Times on Wednesday, Vice President Jagdeo highlighted Guyana's commitment to exploring "stronger defense cooperation" with allies, including the United States. While not providing detailed information on the potential collaborations, this move signals Guyana's determination to secure its territorial integrity amid growing regional tensions.



This comes on the heels of a reaffirmation of support from United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a call with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali last Wednesday. The United States, standing firmly behind Guyana's sovereignty, expressed its commitment to assisting in the defense of the South American nation.



Vice President Jagdeo acknowledged the vast numerical difference between the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) and the Venezuelan Army, with the GDF boasting 4,070 active personnel and reserves compared to Venezuela's 351,000. Despite this imbalance, Jagdeo expressed confidence in Guyana's capability to deter Venezuela and thwart any aggressive intent.



The territorial dispute over Essequibo has deep historical roots, dating back to the United States arbitration in 1899 that assigned the region to what was then British Guiana – a decision that Caracas has never accepted as legitimate. The recent mobilization of the Venezuelan army, ordered by President Nicolas Maduro to the border regions near Essequibo, adds a new layer of complexity to the longstanding tensions, bringing the two nations to the brink of a potentially destabilizing conflict.



As Guyana braces for potential hostilities and seeks international support, the territorial dispute underscores the enduring challenges posed by historical disagreements and geopolitical rivalries in the South American region. The unfolding developments will be closely watched by the international community, as the two nations navigate a delicate and fraught diplomatic landscape.



MENAFN14122023000045015687ID1107593387