Palestinian PM Accuses Israel Of Turning Gaza Into“Unlivable Place”

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Dec 14 (NNN-WAFA) – Israel is seeking to turn the Gaza Strip into“an unlivable place,” with the intention of forcibly displacing Gazan residents from the territory, Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammed Ishtaye, said.

“The displacement plan is still on Israel's table,” Ishtaye said, at a weekly cabinet meeting.“But there is no place for us except our homeland and our land.”

“There is deliberate starvation everywhere in the Gaza Strip, especially in the north,” he said.“Whoever survives the bombing could die of hunger, and whoever survives hunger could die of the absence of medical treatment.”

“The Israeli army pushed Gazans from the north to the south by force, and now the bombing is targeting southern Gaza, including Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah, and they are all being pushed towards Rafah, the far south of the Strip,” Ishtaye said.

According to the United Nations (UN), approximately 1.9 million people in Gaza, or 85 percent of its population, have been internally displaced, some of whom have been displaced for multiple times.

Nearly 1.3 million of the displaced have been registered in 154 facilities of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees across the enclave, including more than 1.1 million in the agency's 97 shelters, in central and southern Gaza.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has exceeded 18,600, since the eruption of the Hamas-Israel conflict on Oct 7, after Hamas's surprise attack on southern Israel.– NNN-WAFA