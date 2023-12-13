Raj Kapoor's 100th Birth Anniversary: 7 best movies of the maestro

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Raj kapoor's 100th Birth anniversary, here's a list of 7 best movies of the maestro. 'Awara', to 'Shree 420' to 'Barsaat' are all extra ordinary movies
On Raj kapoor's 100th Birth anniversary, here's a list of 7 best movies of the maestro. 'Awara', to 'Shree 420' to 'Barsaat' are all extra ordinary movies
Awaara explores the complex relationship between a father and son, addressing societal issues and the concept of nature versus nurture
Raj Kapoor portrays an innocent man navigating the city's complexities, highlighting the struggle between morality and materialism
Raj Kapoor's directorial debut, is a romantic drama featuring Kapoor and Nargis. The film explores love, separation, and reunion
Chhalia is a poignant tale of love and sacrifice. Raj Kapoor's portrayal of Chhalia, a man caught between duty and emotions, is captivating
Mera Naam Joker, Raj Kapoor's ambitious venture, is a magnum opus exploring the life of a circus clown. The film, ahead of its time, intricately weaves a complex narrative
In Anari, Raj Kapoor plays Raj Kumar, a simple man thrust into a world of complexities. The film, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, revolves around themes of honesty and love
Jagte Raho is a socially relevant film where Raj Kapoor's character wanders through a city building in search of water
MENAFN13122023007385015968ID1107592559
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.