               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Raj Kapoor's 100Th Birth Anniversary: 7 Best Movies Of The Maestro


12/13/2023 11:00:21 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Raj kapoor's 100th Birth anniversary, here's a list of 7 best movies of the maestro. 'Awara', to 'Shree 420' to 'Barsaat' are all extra ordinary movies

Raj Kapoor's 100th Birth Anniversary: 7 best movies of the maestro

On Raj kapoor's 100th Birth anniversary, here's a list of 7 best movies of the maestro. 'Awara', to 'Shree 420' to 'Barsaat' are all extra ordinary movies

Awaara (1951)

Awaara explores the complex relationship between a father and son, addressing societal issues and the concept of nature versus nurture

Shree 420 (1955)

Raj Kapoor portrays an innocent man navigating the city's complexities, highlighting the struggle between morality and materialism

Barsaat (1949)

Raj Kapoor's directorial debut, is a romantic drama featuring Kapoor and Nargis. The film explores love, separation, and reunion

Chhalia (1960)

Chhalia is a poignant tale of love and sacrifice. Raj Kapoor's portrayal of Chhalia, a man caught between duty and emotions, is captivating

Mera Naam Joker (1970)

Mera Naam Joker, Raj Kapoor's ambitious venture, is a magnum opus exploring the life of a circus clown. The film, ahead of its time, intricately weaves a complex narrative

Anari (1959)

In Anari, Raj Kapoor plays Raj Kumar, a simple man thrust into a world of complexities. The film, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, revolves around themes of honesty and love

Jagte Raho (1956)

Jagte Raho is a socially relevant film where Raj Kapoor's character wanders through a city building in search of water

MENAFN13122023007385015968ID1107592559

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search