(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"United Kingdom Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in the UK today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in the UK will grow at a CAGR of 2%, primarily supported by increasing demand for mobile data and fixed broadband services. Mobile data service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 7.6%. This growth will be driven by expansion of higher ARPU 5G connectivity to meet growing demand for ultra-fast internet in support of data-intensive activities like video streaming, online gaming, and M2M/IoT enterprise and industry use applications. Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3% during 2022-2027. This trend will be driven by strong growth in FTTH/B subscriptions, on the back of attractive fixed mobile convergence (FMC) plans promoted by operators and ongoing fiber infrastructure rollout and coverage expansions by the government, fibercos, altnets and operators.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in the UK.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Report Scope



Overall telecom service revenue in the UK will grow at a CAGR of 2% during 2022-2027.

Mobile revenue will account for a 45.4% share of the total and pay-TV services revenue in 2027, driven by expansion of higher ARPU 5G connectivity to meet growing demand for ultra-fast internet in support of data-intensive activities like video streaming, online gaming, and M2M/IoT enterprise and industry use applications

4G was the most adopted mobile technology in 2022. We expect 5G subscription share to increase significantly during the forecast period, supported by network expansions by major mobile operators in the country. The top three mobile operators, Virgin Media O2, BT/EE, and Vodafone, accounted for a 73.5% share of overall mobile subscriptions in 2022.

Key Topics Covered:



Market highlights

Key takeaways, telecom services revenue outlook, revenue CAGR by service type, 2023 service penetration

Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context

Population, nominal GDP, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, real GDP growth, consumer price inflation, exchange rates

Regulatory context

Regulatory highlights, National Broadband Network, Spectrum Updates

Telecom market outlook

Total telecom and Pay-TV services revenue by category, 2021-2027

Evolution of total telecom and pay-TV services revenue, 2021-2027

Mobile services market

Mobile service penetration and subscription trends

Mobile subscription and user penetration, 2021-2027

Total mobile suscriptions, 2021-2027

Device adoption trends

Mobile subscriptions by device type, 2021-2027

Handset subscriptions by type, 2021-2027

Payment types and technology trends

Mobile subscriptions by payment type

Mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2021-2027

Churn and usage trends

Churn, voice usage, data usage

Market share trends

Subscription market shares, 2022

Pre-/postpaid market shares, 2022

MVNO subscription market share, 2022

Fixed services market

Fixed service penetration and subscription trends

Voice telephony and fixed broadband penetration, 2021-2027

Total voice telephony and fixed broadband access lines, 2021-2027

Fixed service penetration and subscription trends

Voice telephony lines by technology, 2021-2027

Broadband lines by technology, 2021-2027

Market share trends

Fixed voice telephony access line market shares, 2022

Fixed broadband access lines market shares, 2022

Fixed service revenue trends

Total fixed service revenue by service category, 2021-2027

Fixed services ARPU by service category, 2021-2027

Pay-TV services market

Penetration and subscription trends

TV and pay-TV household penetration, 2021-2027

Total pay-TV subscriptions by type, 2021-2027

Market share trends

Total pay-TV subscription market shares, 2022

Service revenue trends

Total pay-TV service revenue, 2021-2027

Pay-TV services ARPU by type, 2021-2027

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, market share overview Company snapshots (BT/EE, Virgin Media O2 UK, Vodafone UK, Sky UK, Three UK)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



BT/EE

Vodafone

Talk Talk

Sky

Three UK Virgin Media O2 UK

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo -

SOURCE Research and Markets