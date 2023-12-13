Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship Kicks Off 8Th Edition Tomorrowvv

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The competition is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, with a prize pool of AED4 million.



The Championship is organised over the course of three days in the vicinity of the historic Fujairah Fort. H.E. Ahmed Al Zeyoudi: The Championship has successfully cemented its position on the global equestrian sports map.

Fujairah, UAE – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Organising Committee of the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship announced it has completed all preparations for the tournament's eighth edition, which kicks off on 14 December 2023 in the area adjacent to the historic Fujairah Fort.

The announcement was made at a press conference attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Head of the Championship's Organising Committee; Ali Al Kaabi, Deputy Head of the Organising Committee, Head of the Dressage Committee at the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation (UAEERF), and Abdulaziz Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Dubai Arabian Horse Stud.

Organised over three days from 14 to 16 December 2023, the Championship features elite Arabian horse breeds and their owners, breeders, and stables from around the UAE and abroad.

H.E. Dr. Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said:“The of the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship has succeeded in cementing its status on the global equestrian sports map, reflecting the emirate's commitment to preserving the UAE's cultural heritage and national identity, and introducing it on the world stage, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

“This is made possible by the ample support from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, for sports in general, and traditional sports, in particular,” H.E. added.“H.H. the Crown Prince is a firm believer in the significant role traditional sports play in strengthening Arab values, as well as Emirati and Arab heritage, among all generations and members of the community, in addition to highlighting the prominent place that horses occupy in Arab and Islamic tradition.”

H.E. Al Zeyoudi stressed that the total prize pool of AED4 million, along with the 'Golden Sword of Fujairah', underline the tournament's significance and role.“Over the course of its previous editions, the Championship managed to attract renowned experts in equestrian competitions and horses, offering best-in-class organisational, logistical, and administrative support, in line with international best practice,” he asserted.“This firmly positioned the Championship as a key event for horse owners and breeders in the UAE and the Gulf.”

H.E. Al Zeyoudi thanked the technical and judging committees, as well as the Championship's partners and sponsors, for their significant contributions to the success of the event.

For his part, Ali Al Kaabi, noted:“The eighth edition of the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship solidifies the tournament's status as a leading global event in the world of equestrian sports. The Championship adopts the highest international standards in judging its various competitions.”

Meanwhile, Abdulaziz Al Marzouqi explained that the Dubai Arabian Horse Stud's participation in and sponsorship of the Championship marks a notable addition to its history of meaningful participations in equestrian sports events and activities in the UAE, and supports the commendable reputation the Championship has earned over the course of its previous editions in traditional sports circles in general, and equestrian sports, in particular.

The competitions include 18 rounds across six categories, namely, Junior Fillies, Junior Colts, Senior Mares, Yearling Fillies, Yearling Colts, and Senior Stallions. Horses range in age from one to four years and above. The 2023 edition is expected to achieve great success, building on the achievements of the previous editions, especially considering its strategic timing during the first school semester break in the UAE.

The Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship offers an ideal opportunity for audiences of all ages to enjoy the beauty of purebred Arabian horses, showcasing their elegance amid an atmosphere of generosity and hospitality near the historic Fujairah Fort. Since the 2022 edition, the Championship has gained international acclaim.

Championship Sponsors:

Platinum Sponsor: Dubai Arabian Horse Stud, Al Rumailah, IFZA cares, and The Orangery

Gold Sponsor: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone

Silver Sponsor: Fujairah Natural Resources Foundation, and One of Road Company

Bronze Sponsors: Fujairah Department of Tourism and Antiquities, National Bank of Fujairah, Fujairah National Driving Institute, Youth Welfare Fund, Fujairah Fresh Water Production Company, Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Wadi Al Rawda Crushers, Fujairah Holidays, and Al Bahar Hotel & Resort.