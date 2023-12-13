Miningnewsbreaks GEMXX Corporation (GEMZ) Releases Updated Status Report On Milestones, Upcoming Expansion Strategy

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , a leader in the ammolite gemstone mine-to-market segment and a partner in Canadian gold exploration Company Crazy Horse Mining Inc., is reporting on its current status. According to the announcement, the company has achieved several key milestones recently, including completing the third and final clean-out and recording of gold production at the Snow Creek Mine site for the 2023 mining test season; engaging Aurora Geosciences to complete S-K 1300 technical reports on company-owned and operated assets; signing a binding Letter of Intent to acquire an initial 50% stake in the Yukon Gold Project; securing 75% of mining costs for both its gold and ammolite initiatives; announcing the acquisition of 50% interest in the Canadian exploration company Crazy Horse Mining Inc.; and the signing of an Ammolite Master Supply Agreement (“MSA”) with Canadian Ammolite Gems by Kenneth Bradley. In addition, the company is preparing to meet the growing demand for its products. Looking forward, GEMXX is focused on completing the 50% acquisition of the Yukon Gold Property and initiating a pilot mine on that site; bringing its Ammolite Gemstone mine into full production; and upscaling gold mine operations at Snow Creek as well as moving the test plant to Rosella Creek. The company is also working to complete S-K 1300 compliant resource reports on already-owned assets and audits to be quoted on the OTCQX, its first step to uplisting to the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ.“We are tremendously pleased with the development of the company over the past several months and are extremely excited about the anticipated growth,” said GEMXX CEO Jay Maull in the press release.“We look forward to updating shareholders as each milestone below is met. Everything the company has planned is focused on driving shareholder value.”

About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global

distribution. GEMXX is a leading producer of

top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry.

The company's world-class

gemstone cutters and jewelry

designers are

continuously leading the ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. The company's management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience. For more information about this company, please visit

.

