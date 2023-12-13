First Footage Of Huseyn Akhundov And Agshin Babirov Rescued From Armenian Captivity (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) GAZAKH, Azerbaijan, December 13. An exchange of
detained servicemen between Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in
the direction of Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh district on the
Azerbaijani-Armenian border.
Trend presents
the first footage of servicemen Huseyn Akhundov and Agshin Babirov,
who have been handed over to the Azerbaijani side.
Babirov and Akhundov went missing in the territory of the
Shahbuz region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic bordering
Armenia in April this year due to limited visibility caused by
unfavorable weather conditions. Subsequently, it turned out that
they had been captured by Armenia.
Meanwhile, guided by the values of humanism and as a step of
goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan also released 32 Armenian
servicemen.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN13122023000187011040ID1107588075
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.