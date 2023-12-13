Decision Lens Software Selected For Use By Air Force Test Center - Arnold Engineering Development Complex

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The team was full of change agents who desired not only a software solution but a partner to develop an enterprise framework to quantify the importance and specific impact requirements on readiness.” - Lance DeSpain, Vice President - Decision Lens

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Decision Lens is pleased to announce that it has been selected by the Air Force Test Center Arnold Engineering Development Complex to modernize how it prioritizes the funding of competing investments.

According to Lance DeSpain, Vice President at Decision Lens,“It was clear during our early discussions with the Arnold Engineering Development Complex team that they had outgrown their current manual approach. The team was full of change agents who desired not only a software solution but a partner to develop an enterprise framework which would quantify the importance and specific impact requirements on readiness.”

Decision Lens will initially be leveraged to modernize the development and management of the integrated requirements list. The automated process being developed will reduce errors, quantify mission impact, and offer a more robust justification for spending decisions. Ultimately, Decision Lens will allow for efficient, real-time, on demand COA development and prioritization.

Making better, faster decisions is becoming a critical advantage as the Department of Defense looks to maintain American military superiority. Commercial-off-the-shelf software like Decision Lens deliver on this requirement with purpose-built capabilities such as an intake engine, an enterprise decision framework, and what-if scenario planning. The increasing penetration of Decision Lens across the Air Force demonstrates the desire for solutions which achieve broad adoption and rapid return on investment.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens and is not intended to represent or imply an endorsement by any government agency.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About Air Force Test Center

The Air Force Test Center is headquartered at Edwards Air Force Base, California, and leads the developmental test and evaluation (T&E) mission for the United States Air Force. AFTC conducts developmental test and evaluation of air, space, and cyber weapon and flight systems to provide timely, objective, and accurate information to decision makers.

