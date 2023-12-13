Azerbaijani Representatives Participate At 33Rd Session Of International Maritime Organization Assembly

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The delegation of the State Agency of Marine Transport and Ports
represented Azerbaijan at the 33rd session of the Assembly of the
International Maritime Organization (IMO) held in London, Great
Britain, Azernews reports.
Plenary sessions were organized within the framework of the
international event.
The issues of establishing new committees, holding elections to
the CIS Council, hearing the Council's report on the organization's
activities and appointment of an external auditor, the
International Convention on the Prevention of Marine Pollution by
Dumping of Wastes and Other Substances adopted in 1972 and 1996,
issues related to the Protocol adopted in 1972 and 1996, the
organization's strategy for 2024-2029 and the appointment of a new
secretary general were also discussed.
Within the framework of the meeting, the delegation participated
in bilateral meetings and exchanged views on further cooperation in
the field of maritime transport.
