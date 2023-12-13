Poland-Ukraine crossed pathway gets blocked merely hours following its reopening

(MENAFN) In a twist of events at the Poland-Ukraine border, a blockade led by Polish truckers has once again disrupted the crossing, mere hours after authorities successfully cleared protesters and temporarily reopened the route. The reopening was short-lived as reports from Ukraine's Border Guard service indicated that, by Tuesday evening, a single Polish truck had reestablished the blockade.



The mayor of Dorohusk, a Polish village situated on the border, took decisive steps to end the month-long protest, reportedly out of concern for potential job losses in the area, as revealed by local media. Following these measures, road traffic resumed in both directions at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk crossing. Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister, Aleksandr Kubrakov, confirmed that 15 Ukrainian trucks successfully traversed the border by early afternoon.



However, a truck obstructing both lanes surfaced in online videos by the evening, with Polish police explaining that the vehicle had broken down. In a tongue-in-cheek comment on X (formerly Twitter), Rafal Mekler, an organizer of the Polish truckers' picket, humorously suggested that the breakdown might have occurred due to the truck reacting negatively to insults from Ukrainian drivers passing through the crossing. Mekler later shared a video seemingly depicting local police dispersing truckers attempting to impede traffic during the night.



Tuesday morning saw Mekler applying for another protest, emphasizing that the demonstration was far from over. "We are not giving up," proclaimed the organizer, indicating an ongoing resolve among the truckers to voice their concerns.



The origins of the Polish blockade date back to early November when truckers initiated protests against the European Union's decision to exempt Ukrainian truckers from requiring permits to enter the bloc. This exemption was intended to streamline logistics amid the ongoing conflict between Kiev and Moscow. The persistent disruptions at the border underscore the complex intersection of geopolitical decisions, economic concerns, and individual grievances, leaving the region in a state of uncertainty as stakeholders grapple with finding a lasting resolution to the ongoing tensions.





MENAFN13122023000045015687ID1107585042