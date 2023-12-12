Sri Lanka Extends Restrictions On Outward Remittances By 6 Months

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dec 13 (Reuters) – Sri Lanka extended restrictions on outward remittances by six months to manage foreign exchange reserves, cabinet spokesperson and transport minister Bandula Gunawardane told reporters at a weekly cabinet briefing on Tuesday.

The nation's central bank suspended permission to remit funds for overseas investments by Sri Lankan residents from mid-2020 except under certain conditions. The restrictions would be further extended for six months from Dec. 28.

