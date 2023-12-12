CASE IH Academy In Somalia Congratulates First Group Of Graduates

(MENAFN- 3BL) CNH 's pioneering agricultural mechanisation academy in Somalia has successfully produced its first group of graduates.

The achievement is a significant step forward for the country's agriculture, following decades of setbacks and severely challenging circumstances.

Forty young men and women celebrated their graduation on 8 October 2023 at a gala event held in Mogadishu, the Somalian capital. The event was attended by a host of local and international dignitaries.

The Academy for Sustainable Agri-Mechanization Training was established following a ground-breaking partnership between Case IH (a brand of CNH), its dealership Gaalooge Farming & Livestock Cooperative , and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). Graduates received diploma certificates, a set of tools, personal protective equipment and reference materials for their new vocation. Gaalooge also committed to providing apprenticeships and internships for new graduates. A private company, Gaalooge is the only Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) tractor and implement dealer in Somalia, with Case IH its primary partner for sales and support of tractors. The company is focused on developing skills and training in operating, servicing, repairing and maintaining machinery in a country still largely dependent on draft animals and muscle power for farm work.

The Academy provides social education and technical vocational skills to enable project beneficiaries and trainees to ultimately contribute to improved livelihoods and community development. They also provide relevant training to those from Somalia's Bay, Bakool, and Lower Shabelle regions and beyond.

The Academy's specialised training is part of a broader initiative by the Gaalooge Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) School aimed at improving the skills of rural agricultural communities, with special emphasis on women and families. The Gaalooge TVET School is jointly supported by UNIDO Somalia and Case IH, and is designed to create economic opportunities and jobs in the agriculture and agro-industrial sectors in the country's South West State and Banaadir region.

This graduation is a testament to the success of the academy and to CNH's commitment to educating and supporting local communities. CNH looks forward to continuing to unlock the potential of farmers around the globe.