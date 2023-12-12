Malaysia Supports UNGA Resolution On Humanitarian Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 (NNN-Bernama) - Malaysia supported and co-sponsored the United Nations (UN) General Assembly's (UNGA) draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza on Tuesday, said the Foreign Ministry.

Entitled“Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations”, the resolution was adopted during the resumed 10th Emergency Special Session (ESS) of UNGA with an overwhelming 153 affirmative votes, 10 against, and 23 abstentions.

The ministry said the resounding support for the resolution by a group of cross-regional countries reflected the unwavering commitment of the international community to find a just, lasting, and peaceful settlement to the Palestine-Israel conflict.

“This is made even more urgent given the grim humanitarian tragedy currently unfolding in the Gaza Strip due to relentless Israeli aggression,” it said in a statement Wednesday.

The 10th ESS was resumed at a joint request by the Arab Group and Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) following the veto cast by the United States at the UN Security Council on Friday against a resolution that would demand an immediate ceasefire to stop the senseless bloodshed in Gaza.

According to Wisma Putra, Malaysia, along with Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Maldives, Namibia, South Africa, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Turkiye, supported the joint request.

It was obvious that the Security Council failed to discharge its responsibilities, it said adding that the adoption of the resolution reaffirmed the vital role of the General Assembly on matters related to international peace and security.

“The Security Council must not ignore the demands of the majority over the selfish needs of the few,” it said.

Through the resolution, the ministry said the General Assembly expressed its grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

The Assembly further called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring unhindered humanitarian access.

“All parties are urged to comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, notably with regard to the protection of civilians,” it said.

Malaysia reiterated that the only durable solution to the shattering catastrophe is by granting the Palestinians their own independent and sovereign state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its Capital, said the ministry.



- NNN-BERNAMA