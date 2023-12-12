Number Of Residents Back To Their Native Lands In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. In accordance with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Fuzuli continue, Trend reports.

On December 13, under the organization of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of Azerbaijan, the next group of returning citizens was sent to the city of Fuzuli from the Garadagh district of Baku. At this stage, another 25 families (112 people) moved to the city of Fuzuli.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli has been provided for 358 families - 1,298 people.