Number Of Residents Back To Their Native Lands In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. In accordance
with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to
the restored city of Fuzuli continue, Trend reports.
On December 13, under the organization of the State Committee
for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of Azerbaijan, the
next group of returning citizens was sent to the city of Fuzuli
from the Garadagh district of Baku. At this stage, another 25
families (112 people) moved to the city of Fuzuli.
The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once
lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of
instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian
occupation. Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed
gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the
lands from occupation.
Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli
has been provided for 358 families - 1,298 people.
