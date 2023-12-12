Twiish Skincare's $44 Bundle Named WHAT TO BUY THE BEST GIFTS OF 2023 By BYRDIE BEAUTY At BYRDIE

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Boca Raton, Florida Dec 12, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

TWiiSH Skincare is proud to announce that BYRDIE Beauty, BYRDIE has recognized the TWiiSH Skincare Bundle $44 as one of the "Best Gifts of 2023 ." This accolade marks a significant milestone as it is the first time a TWiiSH product has been honored by Byrdie, joining esteemed brands like Mary Louise Cosmetics and Mischo Beauty.

Revolutionizing Teen Skincare with TWiiSH TWiiSH's innovative lineup, specifically designed for teenage skin, includes:



Peachy Clean Gel Cleanser ($28) : A fusion of salicylic acid and colloidal silver, this cleanser offers a gentle yet potent formula suitable for all skin types. It's expertly crafted to exfoliate, unclog pores, and tackle pimples effectively. Zit Ain't Cute Spot Treatment ($26) : This powerful, clear gel spot treatment, wearable under makeup, combines salicylic acid and colloidal silver to target pimples without causing dryness or redness.

All TWiiSH products are committed to clean, cruelty-free ingredients, balancing efficacy, and skin sensitivity.

As Featured by Beauty Experts The article, 'WHAT TO BUY THE BEST GIFTS OF 2023 - 24 Small-Owned Beauty Products You'll Want to Gift Everyone This Season,' authored by Náosha Gregg and Olivia Hancock, highlights TWiiSH's Clear Skin Bundle as a perfect gift for Gen Z. Priced at $44, the bundle features the Peachy Clean Cleanser and Zit Ain't Cute Spot Treatment.

The recognition of TWiiSH in this collection of 28 products from small-owned businesses underscores the brand's commitment to quality and innovation in the skincare industry.

Availability and Shopping Experience Available at TWIISHSKIN.

About TWiiSH Founded by a beauty expert and her daughter, TWiiSH Skincare harmonizes nature with science to address common teenage skin concerns like pimples, blemishes, and oiliness. Its signature products, Peachy Clean and Zit Ain't Cute, offer gentle yet effective solutions, promoting clear and healthy skin. TWiiSH stands out as a revolutionary brand offering teen-specific, cruelty-free, and chemical-free skincare solutions.