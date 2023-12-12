UK House Of Commons Passes Gov't Bill To Deport Migrants To Rwanda

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom House of Commons passed Tuesday a government bill to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda with a view to deterring illegal migrants from crossing the English Channel into the country.

The vote passed by 313 to 269, a majority of 44 votes.

The proposed law seeks to revive the Rwanda deal, which was ruled unlawful by the UK Supreme Court last month.

PM Rishi Sunak spent the day trying to persuade Conservative MPs, in order to avoid a major defeat which would have significantly dented his authority.

Tory factions had been deciding whether to support the government's revised plan for asylum seekers.

Groups on the right of the party had said they could not support the bill in its current form, suggesting they would abstain or vote against their leader.

The Rwanda plan aims to send people who arrive in the UK in small boats to the East African country, where they could claim asylum.

The government has comfortably seen off a revolt against its flagship Rwanda bill.

"The British people should decide who gets to come to this country - not criminal gangs or foreign courts. That's what this bill delivers," the UK premier said.

"We will now work to make it law so that we can get flights going to Rwanda and stop the boats." (end)

