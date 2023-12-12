Free Fire Drives In-Game Crossover With Automobili Lamborghini This December

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

CAIRO– Garena has announced an upcoming crossover with Automobili Lamborghini that will launch the premium super sports car icon into the Free Fire universe. The partnership combines the two worlds of style and high-performance action, bringing fans and players on an immersive adrenaline-fuelled adventure.

In January 2024, fans and players will be able to check out specially-crafted collectibles inspired by Automobili Lamborghini, including super sports car skins, an arrival animation, a Gloo Wall, and a moving emote.

About Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

Founded in 1963, Automobili Lamborghini is headquartered in Sant'Agata Bolognese, in the province of Bologna, and produces some of the most desirable super sports cars in the world. Still rooted in its historic headquarters in the heart of Motor Valley, Automobili Lamborghini is synonymous with the highest technological expertise in the design and production of engines with extraordinary performance. The design of each model has always been unique: the language of forms is visionary and ahead of its time.

Brave, unexpected and authentic: the three values of the Sant'Agata Bolognese brand are reflected in the three models in the range, the Super SUV Urus with V8 engine, the perfect combination of power, performance, comfort and driving versatility, the super sports car Huracán with naturally aspirated V10 and the newborn Revuelto, the first super sports V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV, starting point to the“Direzione Cor Tauri”, the hybridization and electrification plan of the whole range.

In 60 years of history, Automobili Lamborghini has created a series of dream cars including 350 GT, Miura, Espada, Countach, LM 002, Diablo, Murciélago and Aventador, and limited series such as Reventón, Sesto Elemento, Veneno, Centenario, Sián FKP 37, Countach LPI 800-4, the latter postmodern homage to the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1970s Countach.

Automobili Lamborghini is today a global company with a balanced presence in the three macro-regions America, Europe/ Middle-East/Africa and Asia Pacific. Based on record commercial and financial results and in constant growth and with the support and passion of over 2,000 employees, Automobili Lamborghini is now aiming for an increasingly sustainable future, through the hybridization of the entire range by 2024 and the introduction of a fourth full-electric model in the second half of the decade, while still fully respecting the brand's values and DNA.

About Garena:

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019, 2020, and 2021, according to data, previously known as App Annie.

Garena is run by passionate gamers and has a unique understanding of what gamers want. It exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners – such as Arena of Valor and Call of Duty: Mobile – in selected markets globally. Garena champions social and entertainment experiences through games, enabling its communities to engage and interact. Garena is also a leading esports organiser and hosts some of the world's biggest esports events.

Garena is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Garena, Sea's other core businesses include its e-commerce arm, Shopee, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.