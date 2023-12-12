Will Be 'Off-Grid' For Few Weeks: Omar After Legal Setbacks

In a long post on X, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir apparently referred to the Supreme Court upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and the Delhi High Court refusing to grant him divorce from his estranged wife Payal Abdullah.

“Who was it who said it's not how hard you can hit, it's how hard you can get hit & still keep moving forward? The last two days have been deeply disappointing both personally & professionally but I refuse to give up & slink away. It's that time of the year when I take some time to be with those I care about, to refresh, recharge & come back stronger. I'm going off-grid for a few weeks,” Abdullah said in the post.

He said he will come back early next year“fighting fit” and ready to face the challenges of 2024.

“Will come back early in the new year fighting fit & ready to face the challenges that 2024 will throw at me, including at least two elections in J&K. The fights & struggles will continue,” he added.

Abdullah had on Monday said he is disappointed but not disheartened by the Supreme Court verdict upholding the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

SRK Visits Vaishno Devi Shrine Ahead Of 'Dunki' Release

Press Trust Of India

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine here on Tuesday, days ahead of the release of his film“Dunki”.

Almost incognito in a black hoodie, the 58-year-old actor was spotted walking in the Mata Vaishno Devi – Katra Bhawan.

Shah Rukh was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani and his security detail.

This is his third visit to the temple in a year. The actor visited the shrine in August and December 2022, before the release of his films“Jawan” and“Pathaan”, respectively.

The Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Reasi district is a religious pilgrimage atop the Trikuta hills that attracts lakhs of devotees from across the world every year.

“Dunki” marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in“Pathaan” and“Jawan”.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is reportedly a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique named, 'donkey flight'. It is set to be released in theatres on December 21.

