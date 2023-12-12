Ukraine's Top Prosecutor Discusses Development Of Cooperation With UN Representatives In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin during a meeting with the chief of the UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, and deputy head of the UNHCR mission in Ukraine, Noel Calhoun, discussed the further development of cooperation.

That's according to PGO's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"Among our priorities is strengthening the protection of vulnerable population strata and building the institutional capacity of prosecutor's offices," Kostin noted.

The Prosecutor General thanked his interlocutors separately for their help in the implementation of international standards of child-friendly justice, in particular in the opening of specialized Barnahus centers for abuse victims

and the start of a pilot project to create and fill a register of psychologists who are licensed to with children in the framework of various criminal proceedings.

Ukrainian experts identify Iranian producer of Shahed drones

"We also highly appreciate the work of the UN's independent international commission investigating violations in Ukraine regarding the documentation of Russia's war crimes," Kostin emphasized.

He also voiced hopes for the expansion of partnership in a number of important areas, including on ensuring the return and further rehabilitation and adaptation of forcibly displaced Ukrainian children, the release of Ukrainian civilians held in Russia and temporarily occupied territories, as well as ensuring responsibility for these and other crimes committed by the aggressor power.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, at the coordination meeting of the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group (ACA), Kostin discussed expert and technical assistance aimed at strengthening the institutional capacity of the Prosecutor General's Office in the context of the investigation of Russia's war crimes.