In U.S. Congress, Zelensky Meets With House Dems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a working visit to the United States, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine met with Democratic Leader in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, as well as other House Democrats.

That's according to the President's press service.

“The head of state emphasized the powerful bicameral and bipartisan support provided to Ukraine by Congress, President Joe Biden, and the entire American people to counter Russian aggression,” the report reads.

The president discussed with the Congressmen the key needs of Ukraine in armaments and military equipment, as well as in bolstering air defense capabilities, especially with the onset of winter.

“The parties also discussed joint production with the United States of the necessary weapons for Ukraine,” the report says, adding that Zelensky praised the USA – Ukraine Defense Industrial Base Conference held in Washington on December 5-6.

"Now that Ukraine has liberated 50% of its territories illegally occupied by Russians since 2022, ensured the operation of the "grain corridor" and is winning in the Black Sea, we need continued U.S. support and the unity of our partners as never before," the president said.

The head of state assured Congressmen that Ukraine is using all the aid from the United States in an extremely transparent, efficient, and responsible manner, in close cooperation with American partners.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, speaking in the U.S. Senate , Volodymyr Zelensky told Senators about the current security and economic situation in Ukraine, and the importance of maintaining vital American support, as well as answered questions.