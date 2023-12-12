Brand Bengaluru Exposed: Another White-Topping Road Collapses Near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic Diverted (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A substantial road collapse near Ulsoor Lake in Bengaluru has raised concerns about the city's infrastructure yet again. The incident involving a white-topped road resulted in a concrete pothole, nearly four feet deep, posing a potential hazard to motorists.
The collapse occurred along D Bhaskaran Road, causing a significant traffic disruption. The incident, which happened around 8 PM last night, has forced authorities to divert traffic and enforce barricades around the affected area. This road, previously repaired just a year ago, has now faced a major setback, leaving the stretch heavily damaged and posing challenges for commuters navigating through this part of the city.
Spotlight on civic apathy in Bengaluru, white-topped road caves in at a busy stretch in the I-T capital
Local reports suggest that the road's unexpected collapse has caused inconvenience to drivers, and the authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage. The collapse has left a gaping hole in the middle of the road, resulting in an unexpected obstacle for commuters and highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by Bengaluru's infrastructure.
As a precautionary measure, the police have diverted traffic and placed barricades around the affected area to prevent any untoward incidents until the necessary repair work is carried out.
MENAFN12122023007385015968ID1107582365
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.