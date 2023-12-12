Travis Cadman Of Southwest Urban Ventures Announces Preliminary Site Plan Approval For Townhome Community In Phoenix

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Southwest Urban Ventures, under the leadership of real estate veteran Travis Cadman, is pleased to announce Preliminary Site Plan approval for a new multifamily community on Baseline Road in Phoenix, AZ. Spanning 5 acres, this BFR development will feature 60 two and three-bedroom townhomes, thoughtfully designed with private garages and patios. The community is set to offer a boutique resort experience to new residents, enhanced by amenities such as a pool, dog park, and ample green spaces.Mr. Cadman recently spoke to the Arizona market.“Key demand metric in Phoenix, AZ exceeds most metro's in the U.S. This is due to many factors but primarily due to the diverse economic drivers that are making more and more individuals and families call the Valley home. From technology to education and health services, leisure and hospitality, trade transportation and utilities, financial services, and more the local and state governments are laser-focused on building businesses, creating good-paying jobs for Arizonans', and continuing to grow the middle class. With this critical support and investment, the Phoenix area will be a population growth leader for years to come and our state will continue to be one of the best places to live, work, and raise a family. We are currently in a market cycle where the volume of multi-family units under construction is at a cycle high and will allow the time required for this inventory to be absorbed before we commence construction on our recently entitled 60-unit townhome project located at the NW corner of Baseline and 10th St., Phoenix, AZ.Southwest Urban Ventures is proud to play a small part in providing another affordable housing option for individuals and families in the greater Phoenix, AZ area.”Background on Real Estate Development Firm Southwest Urban VenturesSouthwest Urban Ventures is a dynamic real estate development and investment firm focused on revitalizing and developing multifamily communities across the southern United States. Their expertise lies in acquiring, renovating, repositioning, developing, and managing multifamily real estate assets.About Travis CadmanTravis Cadman has over 40 years of experience in the real estate asset class. He has built a strong track record of success in acquiring, developing, revitalizing, and managing multifamily communities.

