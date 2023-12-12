Biden Should Appoint Clinton As A Special Envoy To Help Tamils In Sri Lanka: Mothers Of Missing Tamils In Vavuniya, SL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Clinton, as Special Envoy, can Adopt the Successful Bosnian Model from the 1990s to Facilitate a Peace Conference that Addresses the Suffering of the Tamils.

- Editor, Tamil Diaspora NewsVAVUNIYA, NP, SRI LANKA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On December 10, 2023, which marks Human Rights Day, the Mothers of Missing Tamils in Vavuniya, Sri Lanka, are reaching out to President Biden with a heartfelt plea. They are urgently requesting the appointment of Secretary Clinton as a Special Envoy who can play a crucial role in finding solutions to the various challenges faced by the Tamils in Sri Lanka.The Tamil spokesman for the Mothers of Missing Tamils issued a press statement today, emphasizing the continuous struggle they have endured over the past 2,485 days. Their primary objectives include finding the missing Tamil children, preventing future genocides, and seeking support from the United States and the European Union for Tamil sovereignty.Human Rights Day, observed annually on December 10th, commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948. The principles laid out in this historic declaration continue to hold great significance to this day. It is our responsibility to stand up for our rights as well as those of others.Human rights encompass both civil and political rights, such as the right to life, liberty, and freedom of expression, as well as social, cultural, and economic rights, including the right to participate in cultural activities, adequate food, work, and education.The Tamil people have a rich history in Ceylon that spans over 5,000 years. Regrettably, their journey has been marred by the erosion of their human rights under non-Tamil rulers. This distressing pattern has persisted through the Portuguese invasion, Dutch colonization, British rule, and now Sinhalese domination, causing significant concern. Despite their fight for justice and equality, the Tamils have faced a series of injustices and violations that severely impact their overall well-being. Immediate action is needed to free the Tamils from non-Tamil rulers and restore their basic human rights.International support is crucial in addressing the struggles faced by the Tamils, as evidenced by successful cases in Kosova, Bosnia, East Timor, and South Sudan. The Tamil community urgently seeks assistance in achieving self-determination and securing fundamental rights. The appointment of Hillary Clinton as U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Sri Lanka, following the successful model used in resolving conflicts in Bosnia, is strongly urged by the Mothers of Missing Tamils. This appointment would be a significant step towards addressing the ongoing struggles faced by the Tamils.The voices of the Mothers of Missing Tamils echo on Human Rights Day, calling for justice, equality, and the right to self-determination. It is our collective responsibility to listen and take action.The Mothers of Missing Tamils are eagerly awaiting a response from President Biden and hope that their plea will be heard. They believe that with the support of Secretary Clinton, they can finally find answers to their decades-long struggle.Link To Tamil Diaspora News:

