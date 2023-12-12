Representation Of Azerbaijan To NATO Honors Memory Of National Leader

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Azerbaijan's representative office in NATO has honored the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijan's representative in the Alliance Jafar Huseynzadeh on his official X account.

The Representation of the Azerbaijani Republic to NATO honored the most glowing memory of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, who created the modern statehood and strong armed forces of Azerbaijan.