Representation Of Azerbaijan To NATO Honors Memory Of National Leader

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Azerbaijan's representative office in NATO has honored the
memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijan's representative in the
Alliance Jafar Huseynzadeh on his official X account.
The Representation of the Azerbaijani Republic to NATO honored
the most glowing memory of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar
Aliyev, who created the modern statehood and strong armed forces of
Azerbaijan.
MENAFN12122023000195011045ID1107581749
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.