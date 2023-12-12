Mahzooz supports a healthier and more sustainable environment by planting mangrove trees

(MENAFN- Ewings) United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 12 December 2023: In line with the sustainability priorities of the Convention on Climate Change (COP28), Mahzooz, the UAE leading weekly draw that is missioned to change people’s lives, concludes its environmental journey for 2023 with a resounding commitment to environmental sustainability by planting mangrove trees.



The activity coincides with the conclusion of the Year of Sustainability and is part of Mahzooz's ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, reflecting its dedication to making a positive impact beyond the world of weekly prizes.



"A cleaner and sustainable environment is an integral part of our collective well-being, as well as a key pillar in our CSR journey at Mahzooz. Mangrove forests are known for efficiently absorbing CO2 and could play a serious role in helping create a better climate. By preserving and growing mangrove forests, we contribute to the UAE’s march towards climate neutrality, while using nature-friendly solutions” said Suzan Kazzi, Head of CSR and Communications at EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz.

“Our green warrior employees are passionate about contributing to our community and the environment. This tree planting activity is a testament to Mahzooz's commitment to sustainable practices and a greener future for all” she added.



Mahzooz encourages its supporters, partners, and the general public to follow suit and participate actively in environmental conservation.





