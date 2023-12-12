Jordan To Host Droidcon Conference For Android Developers Next January

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra) -- Jordan is poised to host the "Droidcon" world conference from January 18 to 20. This prestigious event is sponsored by the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) and organized by Omnis Media and Omnis Technologies in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and the Digital Skills Association (DSA).Droidcon is the franchise name for a series of community conferences in Europe, focused on software development for Google's Android smartphone framework. The Droidcon conferences are the largest Android developer conferences held outside the USA.Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh emphasized the significance of endorsing such a technical event, as it serves as a platform for professionals and university students in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector to stay abreast of the latest technologies and innovations.Moreover, he indicated that the event facilitates knowledge exchange, experience sharing, and employment opportunities for Jordanian youth, in alignment with the objectives of the DSA.Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, JTB Director-General, underscored the significance of hosting such a conference in Amman, extending a warm welcome to participants who will regard Jordan as their second home.Arabiyat emphasized the transformative impact of mobile computing on the tourism industry, highlighting the importance of accessing information and communication technology in today's fast-paced society.Furthermore, he stated that the JTB's strategy for 2024 aims to position Jordan as a distinguished destination for technology development and integration with tourism promotion at both local and regional levels.Supporting technological advancements within the framework of innovation and creativity is a pivotal aspect of its strategy, ultimately fostering innovation in business tourism. The authority's sponsorship of the conference aligns seamlessly with its objectives in promoting business tourism.The conference offers a comprehensive range of events, tools, and services designed to enhance the skills and experiences of Android developers worldwide. Since its inception in 2009, Droidcon has become a globally recognized brand, serving as a valuable resource for specialized developers and a reliable platform that connects various brands, partners, and the Android developer community.Fahd Aldeeb, CEO of Omnis Media, said that the Droidcon events take place in over 25 technical hubs across five continents, attracting more than 25,000 developers and specialists annually.The event is expected to draw approximately 1,000 participants, including university students, programmers, and representatives from technology companies, providing them with insights into the latest industry developments, and programming solutions, and showcasing Jordanian talent within the Android community.According to a recent study published on Statista, the Android system is highlighted as a significant global operating system for mobile devices, commanding a market share of approximately 71 percent. Furthermore, the Android developer community boasts an impressive count of nearly six million developers worldwide.