Heydar Aliyev's Name Wholy Linked To Azerbaijan's Renaissance - Russian Caspian Institute

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan's
revival is inseparable from the name of Heydar Aliyev, said CEO of
the Russian Caspian Institute for Strategic Studies, Igor
Korotchenko told Trend .
"The nascent Azerbaijani state was faced with difficult
circumstances following the collapse of the USSR and the emergence
of independent Azerbaijan. To begin with, there was an armed power
struggle in Azerbaijan's early years after independence. This
battle, as well as instability, harmed statehood. The country's
sociopolitical upheaval, anarchy, and bloodshed exacerbated
national and civil conflict, and the then-government failed
completely. In the summer of 1993, Azerbaijan was in crisis and on
the point of disappearing from the world political map," he
noted.
He emphasized that it was in these difficult conditions that the
Azerbaijani people demanded Heydar Aliyev's return to power.
"He was elected chairman of the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan on
June 15, 1993, and from July 24, by resolution of the Milli Majlis
(Parliament), he began to fulfill the duties of the President of
Azerbaijan. Finally, Heydar Aliyev was elected President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan on October 3, 1993, as a result of
nationwide voting, and he vigorously undertook to solve the most
urgent and top-priority tasks. After coming to power, Heydar Aliyev
neutralized destructive forces activated in various regions of the
republic and prevented civil war," Korotchenko said.
Korotchenko mentioned that elements who organized encroachment
on the statehood, independence, and territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan were isolated from society.
"Finally, in May 1994, a ceasefire was reached in the
Armenian-Azerbaijani war, which allowed Azerbaijan to concentrate
its forces on the solution of priority tasks. This allowed the
realization of a number of major contracts, including the so-called
"Contract of the Century." In general, we can say that Heydar
Aliyev's return to the leadership of Azerbaijan marked a turning
point in the country's socio-political, social, economic,
scientific, and cultural life, as well as in the expansion of
international relations. The first oil contract was signed in
September 1994. Its realization was developed by Heydar Aliyev and
is still an example of the implementation of a well-thought-out,
effective oil strategy, which forms the basis of the concept of
economic development in Azerbaijan. Later, these contracts were
expanded, including gas contracts for the supply of natural gas
from Azerbaijan to a number of countries through the Southern Gas
Corridor," he noted.
According to him, economic reforms, the establishment of a
market economy, ensuring economic development, integration of
Azerbaijan into the world economy, and implementation of the
agrarian reform program have become consistent priority spheres in
Heydar Aliyev's activity.
"And we should say that he laid the foundation of the economy,
armed forces, the basis of the political system, and most
importantly, aimed Azerbaijan at the course of development, which
was developed and improved by his son President Ilham Aliyev, who
realized his father's political will - restoration of territorial
integrity and sovereignty of the country by returning the
territories occupied by Armenians," he said.
Korotchenko added that the Azerbaijani flag is waving over these
territories once again.
"As for the peculiarities of Heydar Aliyev's personality, which
affected the formation of his leadership style and impact on
political culture, first of all, of course, it is a great
intellect, vast life, and political experience, I would say,
worldly political wisdom, strategic goal-setting, and most
importantly, he perfectly understood how international politics is
done. In this regard, we note those traditionally friendly ties
between Russia and Azerbaijan, at the origins of which Heydar
Aliyev undoubtedly stood, who did not allow the continuation of
interethnic clashes in Azerbaijan. The status of the Russian
language was confirmed at the highest level; Russian culture was
enjoyed, and the Russian community enjoyed and continues to enjoy
patronage and support from the official Baku. Of course, today,
when we talk about the memory of Heydar Aliyev, we recall his life
path," he emphasized.
According to him, Heydar Aliyev made a huge contribution to the
development of the USSR.
"We know Heydar Aliyev as a benefactor of science and culture,
as a man thanks to whom Baikal-Amur Mainline and several other
strategic infrastructure projects of Russia are working today. The
revival of Azerbaijan and the strengthening of traditionally
friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are connected with
his name. Therefore, of course, Heydar Aliyev is a figure of
international scale. He is a politician who left behind a huge
number of accomplishments. Monuments erected to him today in
several countries and cities speak of the deep respect the peoples
of the world have for the memory of Heydar Aliyev, this outstanding
son of the Azerbaijani people and undoubtedly a political and
statesman, whose name and deeds have forever entered modern
history," Igor Korotchenko concluded.
