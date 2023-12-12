Kuwaiti Parliament Begins Regular Session Tues.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The regular session of the National Assembly was opened on Tuesday by Speaker Ahmed Al-Sadoun, discussing a variety of issues.

The session discussed many items of national and local importance, among them was reviewing letters and complaints by the parliament's committees.

The assembly discussed a report by the Parliamentary Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee in regards to an amendment to the criminal trials law connected with rehabilitation periods.

In addition, reports by the Parliamentary Financial and Economic and the Parliamentary Fuel and Energy Committees were also discussed for further amendments.

Three items were also discussed, relating to governmental, economic, and leadership issues. (end)

