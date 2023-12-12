Kuwait Renews Calls To End Israeli Brutality Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait renewed its called for the international community to put an end to the brutal assault carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people especially in the Gaza Strip.

This call came from Ali Behbahani -- diplomatic attache at the Kuwaiti permanent delegation to the United Nations headquarters in New York -- at the UNGA meeting on urgent humanitarian assistance held late Monday.

Behbahani said that crises caused by armed conflicts and natural disasters had resulted in great suffering, requiring urgent relief aid and assistance.

In this regards, the Israeli occupation's brutal assault on the Gaza Strip is threatening relief aid operations and UN staff tasked with this humane mission, he said.

Behbahani affirmed that the State of Kuwait was heavily involved in humanitarian aid and relief missions worldwide, providing in this regard assistance to those affected by wars and natural disasters.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti diplomat had mentioned Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) in which he said that the fund had provided loans, grants and technical assistance to all those who were eager to seek development and progress.

The Kuwaiti diplomat also touched on Kuwait's charitable efforts, noting that the GCC country was amongst the chief contributors to regional and international relief aid efforts, making sure that urgent assistance would swiftly reach those in need.

On the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres invoking article 99 of the UN Charter, Behbahani said that the disastrous situation in the Gaza Strip required the UNSC to impose an immediate ceasefire in the war torn region.

It is imperative for the world to put an end to the Israeli occupation's bloodlust actions against the Palestinian people to ensure peace in the Middle East and the world. (end)

ast













MENAFN12122023000071011013ID1107575954