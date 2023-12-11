(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Japan's finest alpine real estate rises at the 2023 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko) IMPRESSIVE HOMES, ACCOMMODATIONS, AND INVESTMENT PROPERTIES RECEIVE DISTINCTIONS



The 2023 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko) today distinguished the companies catalysing the development of Japan's foremost skiing destination.



The exclusive luncheon and presentation ceremony, hosted at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

In an exclusive ceremony at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, Apex Property triumphed as Best Developer, with wins for its developments Hanaridge and Hanacreek.

Hanaridge was distinguished as Best Housing Development (Greater Niseko) and Best Estate Housing Development while Niseko Kyo by Rooftop RE (Japan) Pte Ltd was named Best Condo Development (Greater Niseko) and Best Luxury Hotel Condo Development.

Niseko Kyo by Rooftop RE (Japan) Pte Ltd, Winner of the Best Condo Development (Greater Niseko)

Iconic Group accumulated wins for the projects Aura Niseko and Zia Niseko. Aki Niseko by Takuetsu Co., Ltd. also gained multiple winning titles.

Other winning projects were Hotel101-Niseko by Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd.; Sushi Kato Setsu Niseko by Sushi Kato; and Ultimo Niseko by Blue Waves Group.

The 2023 Awards had 15 categories, including distinctions like the Best Property Management Portfolio, awarded to NISADE & The Luxe Nomad, and the Special Recognition for Public Recreation Facility, presented to the Niseko Area Mountain Bike Association (NAMBA).

Jeremy Williams, managing director, Marketplaces, PropertyGuru Group, said:“I want to congratulate the awardees on their well-deserved recognition at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko). These award-winning companies have shown competence and creativity with their homes, hotels, condominiums, condotels, resorts, and assets, proving that the standards of real estate in Japan's premier skiing destination continue to scale new heights.”



Apex Property wins Best Developer, the top honour of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko) 2023

Jules Kay, GM of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said:“It is great to have seen the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards expand their recognition of the diverse residential, hospitality, and investment properties on offer in Greater Niseko. With beautiful built spaces to match its natural wonders, Japan's leading ski destination holds lasting appeal for international property seekers, and the Awards showcase the destination as well as its standard-setting developers."

The independent panel of judges who determined the list of awardees this year consist of Eddie Guillemette, chairperson of the Greater Niseko awards and CEO, Midori no Ki (MnK); Acme Wu, marketing director, Niseko Tourism; Bill Barnett, founder and managing director, C9 Hotelworks; Greg Hough, managing director, Niseko Portfolio and Explore Travel Group; Minoru Okubo, representative director, ResortPropertyJapan Co., Ltd.; and Shigeru Uehara, director, Niseko Home Design, Ltd.

HLB upheld the fairness, transparency, and credibility of the selection process under the supervision of Paul Ashburn of HLB International Real Estate Group.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia's leading property technology company, the 2023 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko) are supported by official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners Bridges and Powderlife; supporting association Niseko Tourism; official courier partner Ezy Express; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email ... or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards .

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS AND HIGHLY COMMENDED AWARDEES

2023 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko)

DEVELOPER AWARD

Best Developer

















WINNER: Apex Property

PORTFOLIO AWARD

Best Property Management Portfolio















WINNER: NISADE & The Luxe Nomad







DEVELOPMENT AWARDS















Best Luxury Hotel Condo Development













WINNER: Niseko Kyo by Rooftop RE (Japan) Pte Ltd

Best Value Hotel Condo Development















WINNER: Hotel101-Niseko by Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd.









Best Resort Housing Development

















WINNER: Aki Niseko by Takuetsu Co., Ltd.

Best Estate Housing Development



















WINNER: Hanaridge by Apex Property

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Mixed Use Resort Architectural Design

















WINNER: Zia Niseko by Iconic Group

Best Resort Housing Architectural Design









WINNER: Hanacreek by Apex Property

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Aki Niseko by Takuetsu Co., Ltd.















Best Hotel Condo Architectural Design













WINNER: Aura Niseko by Iconic Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Powder Loft Niseko by Hokkaido Hospitality Holding

Best Resort Housing Interior Design

















WINNER: Aki Niseko by Takuetsu Co., Ltd.





























Best Restaurant Design











WINNER: Sushi Kato Setsu Niseko by Sushi Kato

































Best Resort Restaurant Design













WINNER: Ultimo Niseko by Blue Waves Group







BEST OF GREATER NISEKO AWARDS

Best Condo Development (Greater Niseko)

WINNER: Niseko Kyo by Rooftop RE (Japan) Pte Ltd

Best Housing Development (Greater Niseko)

WINNER: Hanaridge by Apex Property

















SPECIAL AWARD

Special Recognition for Public Recreation Facility











WINNER: Niseko Area Mountain Bike Association (NAMBA)



