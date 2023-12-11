Slew Of Development Projects Planned At Al Sheehaniya

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) There is a suggestion to allocate 13 land plots to create new public parks and gardens at different areas of Al Sheehaniya Municipality, general manager Saleh Hamad al-Hadwan told local Arabic daily Arrayah.

There are also plans to create a Padel playground at Al Sheehaniya Family Park. A new site has been approved for a new building for the headquarters of Al Sheehaniya Municipality.

The municipality has also planted 4,500 Sidra trees, in addition to 3,200 other types of trees in cooperation with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal).

In response to the demands of the families living there, the municipality in co-ordination with the Ministry of Public Health has introduced a paediatric emergency section at Al Sheehaniya Health Center.

Due to the considerable number of workers' accommodations, the municipality is in the final stages to get the necessary approvals to create a commercial complex at Umm Al Zubara Area. There is a suggestion to create a playground complex for the workers.

Walking tracks are to be created within the various residential areas across the municipality. In addition, there will be a sports track stretching for 5,009m from the Cuban Hospital Roundabout to the Eid prayer yard at Zekreet Area, in co-operation with QatarEnergey.

Al-Hadwan noted that a new camel slaughterhouse will be opened very soon at Abu Nakhla Area to respond to the needs of the residents and due to the proximity of the camel market.

