US Treasury Sanctions Former Afghan Officials For Corruption

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned two former Afghan officials, Mir Rahman Rahmani and Ajmal Rahmani, along with 44 related entities, under Executive Order 13818 to address serious human rights abuses and corruption worldwide.

The Treasury's sanctions against the Rahmanis stem from their role in a major procurement corruption scheme, where they diverted millions from U.S.-funded contracts for Afghan security forces, significantly corrupting and undermining stabilization and security efforts in Afghanistan.

The Rahmanis' corrupt activities spanned several areas, including contract inflation, import tax fraud, fuel theft, and parliamentary corruption. They inflated prices on fuel contracts, engaged in fraudulent activities to import and sell tax-free fuel, and under-delivered on their contractual obligations. Their influence extended to the Afghan Parliament, where they used their positions to further their corrupt practices.

The scope of the Rahmanis' corrupt network is international, involving entities across Germany, Cyprus, the UAE, Afghanistan, Austria, the Netherlands, and Bulgaria. The Treasury's designation includes these entities for being controlled by or acting on behalf of the Rahmanis.

As a result of these sanctions, all properties and interests of the designated individuals and entities within the U.S. or controlled by U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. The sanctions are comprehensive, extending to any entities owned 50 per cent or more by the designated persons.

This investigation was conducted in coordination with the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), emphasizing the U.S. government's commitment to addressing corruption and ensuring the responsible use of funds allocated for Afghanistan's reconstruction.

These actions are grounded in the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which, along with E.O. 13818, forms the legal basis for targeting those involved in significant corruption or human rights abuses worldwide.

The Treasury's decisive action sends a strong message of accountability and the U.S. government's commitment to combating global corruption and human rights abuses. This move also serves as a warning to other corrupt officials and entities engaged in similar activities.

The U.S. Treasury, under the leadership of the Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson, reaffirms its commitment to using its tools to disrupt networks, enable corrupt activities and promote global accountability.

