UK To Help Ukraine Restore Forests And National Parks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the sidelines of the COP28 conference, Ukraine's Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets and UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Steve Barclay signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.

According to the Ukrainian ministry's press service , the British partners support such steps and are ready to share their expertise. They also noted the importance of continuing to document the facts of environmental damage caused by the war.

Strilets stressed that it will take at least 80 years to restore Ukraine's burned forests.

As noted, the minister invited his colleagues to visit Ukraine next year to see the impact of Russia's aggression on wildlife and to identify the areas for further work between the teams.

As reported, the United Kingdom recently announced a £20 million contribution to the Support to Ukraine's Reconstruction and Economy (SURE) Trust Fund, launched by the World Bank's Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) in February 2023.