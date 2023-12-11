English teachers engage in adult content creation on OnlyFans leading to job losses

(MENAFN) In a small rural Missouri high school, the revelation of two English teachers engaging in adult content creation on OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform known for explicit content, led to job losses and sparked discussions about personal freedoms and employer reactions to after-hour activities. The teachers, 28-year-old Brianna Coppage and 31-year-old Megan Gaither, faced consequences at St. Clair High School, southwest of St. Louis, with Gaither expressing frustration on Facebook after her suspension, while Coppage chose to resign.



The phenomenon of professionals, including teachers and those in prominent fields like law, engaging in adult content creation on platforms such as OnlyFans has become more prevalent, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The adult content industry has experienced a boom, with an estimated 2 million to 3 million people producing content for subscription sites. These individuals often choose to remain anonymous while supplementing their income, particularly in fields with relatively low pay, like teaching.



However, the choice to engage in adult content creation poses risks, as some individuals, once exposed, face employment discrimination and job losses. A recent report from the Free Speech Coalition, a trade association for the adult entertainment industry, revealed that 3 in 5 adult entertainment performers have experienced employment discrimination. The report, based on a survey of over 600 industry professionals, indicated that 64 percent of adult creators have no other significant source of income.



In the case of St. Clair High School, the teachers were outed when someone posted a link to Coppage's OnlyFans account on a community Facebook group. The incident raises questions about the balance between personal freedoms and employment considerations, shedding light on the challenges individuals face when navigating dual careers in adult content creation and mainstream professions.

