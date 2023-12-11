(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Landmark 10th edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) elevates preeminent developers, designers The Celebration Returns for First Physical Edition in Years



BANGKOK, THAILAND, Dec 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) programme today celebrated its milestone 10th edition, honouring a broad spectrum of achievements in real estate development, architecture, and design.







The exclusive luncheon and presentation ceremony, hosted at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, marked the full return of the awards programme to a physical format, following a series of successful virtual broadcasts that began in 2020.

The 2023 edition of the Awards presented 29 golden statuettes to exceptional development and design firms in Mainland China and the Greater Bay Area.

New World China won the coveted title of Best Developer (Mainland China). Sino Land Company Limited won the Best Developer (Hong Kong and Macau) award, supported by wins for The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong, while the Best Boutique Developer (Hong Kong and Macau) title went to CSI Properties Limited, which also won for 350-352 Nathan Road.

Zhuhai Huafa Sky Hill Mansion won the prestigious award of Best Condo Development (Mainland China) in one of multiple wins for Zhuhai Huafa Properties Co., Ltd. JARDINI gained the prestigious title of Best Condo Development (Hong Kong and Macau), among other wins for CITIC Pacific Ltd.

Other award-winning projects in Hong Kong and Macau include Grand Jeté by CK Asset Holdings Limited & Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited; M8 by China Construction Engineering (Macau) Company Limited; and The Arles by Centralcon Properties Company Limited. In Mainland China, Shun Tak Qiantan (Shanghai) Cultural and Real Estate Company Limited achieved wins for New Bund 31.

Leading design practices performed strongly in this year's Awards. Lead8 received numerous wins for its projects in Mainland China and Hong Kong, namely ITC Shanghai; K11 Atelier 11 SKIES; and MixC Nanjing. Benoy Limited won for the project China Merchants Commercial Property Management / Tianfu Garden City while Design Power House (DPH) was honoured for Shanghai Aerospace Science & Technology City.



Jeremy Williams, managing director, Marketplaces, PropertyGuru Group, said: "Congratulations to the recipients of our Awards in China. We take pride in recognising exemplary developers and design practices for their residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects, built, and designed across the country. Embracing modernity with reverence for the past, these impressive structures show exciting possibilities in architecture and design and keep us optimistic towards the future of China's cities."

Jules Kay, GM of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: "China is known as a wellspring of innovation in architecture, design, and construction, and this was showcased by the year's winning entries by design and development firms. In recognising these feats of creativity and ingenuity, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards amplify their impact on the millions of property seekers seeking to live, work, and thrive in tomorrow's cities. Congratulations to all the awardees from the bustling megalopolises of the Mainland to the vibrant economic hubs of Hong Kong, Macau, and the Greater Bay Area."

The independent panel of judges who determined the list of awardees this year in Mainland China consist of Ken Ip, chairperson of the Awards in Mainland China and chairman of Asia MarTech Society; Chou Kuang Ming (Ray), founder/creative director, Vermilion Zhou Design Group; Coco Lin, principal/project director, B+H Consulting International Inc.; Eunice Wu, property director, China Merchants Shekou/Overseas Development Division; Fang Lei, founder, One House Design; Guo Nu, founder and design principal, AUD Architect and Urban Design; James Woo, executive director, co-head of valuation, China, Valuation & Advisory Services, Colliers; Jesse Wang, design director, F.G Studio; Luo Minjie, director of Planning and Design Department, Sichuan Waterfront Urban and Rural Development Co., Ltd; Wang Shaoqing, founder/chief designer, CLV; Wei JinJing, founder & chief creative director, Nature Times Art Design; and Zhong Ling, founder, DUTS design.

The independent panel of judges who determined the list of awardees this year in Hong Kong and Macau consist of Paul Tse, chairperson of the Awards in Hong Kong and Macau and president of the board of directors of the Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers; Bernie Devine, senior regional director, Asia Pacific, Yardi Systems, Inc.; Gregory Ku, head of logistics and industrial, Jones Lang LaSalle Limited Hong Kong; Jimmy Wardhana, co-founder and principal, JWCC Architecture Co. Ltd; Oliver Tong, general manager, Jones Lang LaSalle Macau & Zhuhai; Vincent Cheung, founder and managing director, Vincorn Consulting and Appraisal Limited; Sr Yew, Edmond, vice-president, China Real Estate Chamber of Commerce (HK and International Chapter); and Yu Kam Hung, past president, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors.

Eric Dong, general manager of Baicheng Tax Services - HLB China, upheld the fairness, transparency, and integrity of the selection process of the Awards in Mainland China. HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited - HLB Hong Kong, under the leadership of directors Jack Tien and Clara Ng, supervised the selection process of the Awards in Hong Kong and Macau.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia's leading property technology company, the 10th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) are supported by official partner Anjuke; official marketing partner Global Design Awards Lab; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; official publicity partners Artemis Associates and Molihua Media Group (MMG); media partners Mingtiandi and The Standard; official courier partner Ezy Express; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email ... or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards .













COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS AND HIGHLY COMMENDED AWARDEES

10th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China)

DEVELOPER AWARD

Best Developer (Mainland China)





WINNER: New World China

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Landmark Development (Mainland China)



WINNER: New Bund 31 by Shun Tak Qiantan (Shanghai) Cultural and Real Estate Company Limited

Best Mixed-Use Development (Mainland China)





WINNER: New Bund 31 by Shun Tak Qiantan (Shanghai) Cultural and Real Estate Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: New Metropolis / New Metropolis Mansion by New World China

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Mainland China)





WINNER: Shanghai Huafa Jing'an Mansion by Zhuhai Huafa Properties Co., Ltd.

Best Luxury Condo Development (Mainland China)



WINNER: Zhuhai Huafa Sky Hill Mansion by Zhuhai Huafa Properties Co., Ltd.

Best Retail Development (Mainland China)





WINNER: MixC Nanjing by Lead8

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Mixed Use Architectural Design (Mainland China)

WINNER: ITC Shanghai by Lead8

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Jinmao Mansion of Qinhuai Area by Shanghai TIANHUA Architecture Planning & Engineering Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Shenwan Huiyun Center by AREP & AUBE & CAPOL

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Shenzhen Qianhai Chow Tai Fook Finance Tower by New World China

Best Retail Architectural Design (Mainland China)

WINNER: MixC Nanjing by Lead8

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Wuhan Joy City by Benoy Limited

Best Mixed Use Interior Design (Mainland China)

WINNER: China Merchants Commercial Property Management / Tianfu Garden City by Benoy Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Shanghai Aerospace Science & Technology City by Design Power House (DPH)

Best Retail Interior Design (Mainland China)





WINNER: Shanghai Aerospace Science & Technology City by Design Power House (DPH)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Lishui Yintai Mall by J&A Design

BEST OF MAINLAND CHINA AWARD

Best Condo Development (Mainland China)





WINNER: Zhuhai Huafa Sky Hill Mansion by Zhuhai Huafa Properties Co., Ltd.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS AND HIGHLY COMMENDED AWARDEES

10th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Hong Kong, Macau)

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer (Hong Kong and Macau)

WINNER: Sino Land Company Limited

Best Boutique Developer (Hong Kong and Macau)





WINNER: CSI Properties Limited

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Landmark Development (Hong Kong and Macau)





WINNER: M8 by China Construction Engineering (Macau) Company Limited

Best Luxury Condo Development (Hong Kong)







WINNER: JARDINI by CITIC Pacific Ltd

Best Condo Development (Hong Kong)









WINNER:

Grand Jeté by CK Asset Holdings Limited & Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: 350-352 Nathan Road by CSI Properties Limited



HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Arles by Centralcon Properties Company Limited

Best Hotel Development (Hong Kong and Macau)





WINNER: The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong by Sino Land Company Limited

Best Retail Development (Hong Kong and Macau)



WINNER: M8 by China Construction Engineering (Macau) Company Limited

Best Green Development (Hong Kong and Macau)



WINNER: The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong by Sino Land Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: 350-352 Nathan Road by CSI Properties Limited

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design (Hong Kong and Macau)







WINNER: JARDINI by CITIC Pacific Ltd

Best Condo Architectural Design (Hong Kong and Macau)







WINNER: The Arles by Centralcon Properties Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: 350-352 Nathan Road by CSI Properties Limited



HIGHLY COMMENDED: Grand Jeté by CK Asset Holdings Limited & Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited

Best Office Architectural Design (Hong Kong and Macau)









WINNER: K11 Atelier 11 SKIES by Lead8

Best Luxury Condo Interior Design (Hong Kong and Macau)



WINNER: JARDINI by CITIC Pacific Ltd

Best Condo Interior Design (Hong Kong and Macau)







WINNER: 350-352 Nathan Road by CSI Properties Limited

Best Office Interior Design (Hong Kong and Macau)

WINNER: K11 Atelier 11 SKIES by Lead8

Best Clubhouse Interior Design (Hong Kong and Macau)



WINNER: The Arles by Centralcon Properties Company Limited

BEST OF HONG KONG AND MACAU AWARD

Best Condo Development (Hong Kong and Macau)







WINNER: JARDINI by CITIC Pacific Ltd

SPECIAL AWARDS

Special Recognition in ESG (Hong Kong and Macau)







WINNER: Sino Land Company Limited

Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction (Hong Kong and Macau)











WINNER: Sino Land Company Limited





NOTE: Use of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards logo is limited to the publication of this article only.

PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS:

General Enquiries:

Richard Allan Aquino, Head of Brand & Marketing Services

M: +66 92 954 4154

E:

...



Media & Partnerships:

Nate Dacua, Media Relations & Marketing Services Manager

M: +66 92 701 2510

E:

...

Sponsorships:

Kanittha Srithongsuk, Regional Manager, Awards Sponsorship

M: +66 93 293 9794

E:

...

Sales & Nominations:

Kai Lok Kwok, Solutions Manager

M:

(+66) 97117 8595

E: ...

Yiming Li, Solutions Manager

M: +66 082 292 1309

E: ...

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS:



PropertyGuru's Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region's most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.



In 2023, the Awards series is open to more than a dozen key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during 'PropertyGuru Week' in December 2023.



For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP:

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia's leading(1)PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 37 million property seekers(2)to connect with almost 59,000 agents monthly(3) to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.9 million real estate listings(4), in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.



com was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform, Sendhelper; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit:PropertyGuruGroup ;

PropertyGuru Group on LinkedI

Footnotes & Citation:

1Based on SimilarWeb data between April 2023 and September 2023.

2Based on Google Analytics data between April 2023 and September 2023.

3Based on data between July 2023 and September 2023.

4Based on data between April 2023 and September 2023.





Group: Key Statistics as of November 2023

* Property seekers: 37 million

* No. of agents: 59,000

* Real estate listings: 2.9 million





Strong Category Leadership Drives Long-Term Growth Opportunities

As of September 30, 2023, PropertyGuru continued its Engagement Market Share*

* Singapore: 83% - 6.2x the closest peer

* Malaysia: 92% - 12 the closest peer

* Vietnam: 80% - 4.0x the closest peer

* Thailand: 51% - 1.7x the closest peer





*Based on SimilarWeb data between April 2023 and September 2023.