15-Year-Old Palestinian Boy Shot Dead By Israeli Occupation Forces In Jericho

Jericho / PNN /

A 15-year-old Palestinian boy was shot dead and another was by Israeli forces this evening during an Israeli military raid into the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, located south of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

Local sources reported that the Israeli occupation forces stormed the camp and opened fire on two Palestinians, including Ahmed Ashraf Hmedat, 15 years old, while they were near the western cemetery in the camp. Hmedat, who sustained critical injuries, was pronounced dead of his wounds later.

The Palestinian Red Crescent stated further that the Israeli occupation forces prevented its teams from reaching the wounded and providing necessary medical assistance to them, before the two were taken away by the troops.

Later, Hmedat, who had been taken away the Israeli occupation forces following their shooting of him, was pronounced dead of his wounds.

The slain child was subsequently handed over to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) by the Israeli occupation forces about an hour later.

The second individual injured was also taken away by the Israeli occupation forces, and his health condition remains unclear until now.