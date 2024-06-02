MOCI Holds Roundtable On Challenges Facing Tourism Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Commerce and organised a roundtable discussion with several companies operating in the sector to address the key challenges facing the sector and explore solutions for its development.

Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs and Business Development, Saleh bin Majed Al Khalifi, participated in the meeting.

In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry indicated that organizing this meeting is part of a series of discussions held with the private sector to gather opinions, identify challenges, and obstacles in various vital sectors in the country, including the tourism sector.

This meeting also reflects the ministry's commitment to supporting these sectors, providing all forms of support to companies operating within them, facilitating current procedures, learning about global best practices, and proposing appropriate solutions to create a conducive business environment in the State of Qatar.

The discussion covered several topics, including the current challenges facing the tourism sector and operators in Qatar, balancing competition and monopolies in the Qatari tourism sector, the necessary infrastructure improvements to support the growth and diversification of tourism in Qatar, the effectiveness of marketing Qatar as a leading tourist destination worldwide, and strategies to enhance its marketing. It also discussed enhancing cooperation with stakeholders to bolster strategic planning and implementation in the tourism sector in Qatar.

Additionally, the roundtable addressed the main obstacles hindering foreign direct investment in Qatar's tourism sector, strategic measures to make Qatar more attractive, collaboration between the government and the private sector to promote Qatar as an international tourist destination, and attract foreign investment and stimulate tourist demand.

Furthermore, various proposals were reviewed during the meeting to support the success of projects in this vital sector and mitigate these challenges.