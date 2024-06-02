Power Cut Schedule For Today In Sri Lanka: Power Interruptions Due To Inclement Weather

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, June 3 (newsin ) – The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) issued a public advisory over the suspending of power to several areas from time to time to avoid risking valuable lives.



They said the decision was taken due to inclement weather conditions and over critical breakdowns and that life threatening situations will be given priority.



However, the staff of the CEB will take every effort to restore power at the next possible instance to minimise the inconvenience to the public.



Therefore, the public is urged not to make unnecessary calls to the Call Centers of the CEB to reserve the facilities for important life saving and critical breakdown complaints.



Therefore, the consumers' cooperation and understanding are highly valuable for the CEB to optimally use its resources at this time of calamities.