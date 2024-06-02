Day 240 Of Israel's Genocide: Multiple Casualties As Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza, Rafah

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) GAZA / PNN /



Early this morning, several Palestinian civilians were killed, and others in and artillery shelling by Israeli forces, which primarily targeted the cities of Gaza and Rafah in the war-ridden Gaza Strip.

Local sources in Gaza reported that an Israeli hit a house in the Shawa Square area of the Al-Daraj neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, while another airstrike targeted a Khalifa family home in the Old City of Gaza. Artillery shelling also hit the vicinity of the University College in the Sabra neighborhood, south of the city, resulting in several casualties.

In Rafah, located in the south of the enclave, Israeli airstrikes targeted the Brazil neighborhood, causing injuries to civilians and the destruction of several homes.

At the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, also known as the Baptist Hospital, three fatalities were brought to the hospital, including a woman and an infant, following an Israeli airstrike on an apartment belonging to the Nabi family in the Shawa Square area of the Al-Daraj neighborhood.

Simultaneously, Israeli fighter jets bombarded a plot of land in the town of Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli artillery also bombarded homes east of Deir al-Balah, east of Al-Bureij refugee camp, and northwest of Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Furthermore, Israeli naval vessels fired their machine guns at homes along the coastline of Deir el-Balah.

Meantime, the Israeli artillery continued its bombardment in the Sheikh Ajlin, Tel al-Hawa, and Al-Zaytoun neighborhoods, as well as on Street 8 in Gaza City, accompanied by heavy machine-gun fire from attack helicopters.

Earlier, Israeli artillery shelling hit the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, as well as the towns of Al-Mughraqa and Al-Zahraa in the central Gaza Strip. Concurrently, the occupation forces fired smoke bombs along with artillery shelling west of Rafah.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza has so far resulted in 36,379 documented Palestinian fatalities, with the majority being women and children, since the start of the Israeli offensive on October 7. Thousands of victims are also believed trapped under the rubble.