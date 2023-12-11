Everton secures win over Chelsea with 2-0 at home in Premier League

(MENAFN) In an English Premier League week 16 matchup on Sunday, Everton secured a significant 2-0 victory over Chelsea at their home ground.



Despite Chelsea's numerous goal attempts in the first half, they were unable to capitalize on their opportunities, and Everton took advantage in the second half at Goodison Park.



The turning point came in the 54th minute when Malian midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure unleashed a right-footed shot, giving Everton the lead.



Frustrated by Chelsea's failed attempts to equalize, Everton's English winger Lewis Dobbin capitalized on a corner kick in the 92nd minute, extending the lead to 2-0 just before the final whistle.



This victory marked Everton's third consecutive league win, propelling them to the 17th spot in the league standings with 13 points.



In contrast, Chelsea experienced a setback, dropping to the 12th position with 19 points. The match showcased Everton's resilience and effectiveness in converting opportunities, while Chelsea grappled with missed chances and defensive challenges.

