Indonesia reports expected decline of 7.6 percent in coffee bean production

(MENAFN) Pranoto Sunarto, the Vice President of the Indonesian Coffee Exporters and Industries Association, has reported an expected decline of 7.6 percent in coffee bean production in Indonesia, the world's fourth-largest producer of coffee beans. The projected decrease, from an estimated 750,000 tons to 700,000 tons in 2024, is attributed to adverse weather conditions characterized by hot temperatures and dry spells during the current year. Bloomberg News Agency notes that coffee production in Indonesia reached 790,000 tons in 2022, with Robusta coffee beans accounting for 71 percent of the total output.



Speaking at a conference in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Sunarto highlighted the ongoing decline in Robusta production, a trend that contrasts with the rising production of Arabica coffee beans. This shift in the composition of coffee production underscores the dynamic challenges faced by the Indonesian coffee industry, influenced by climatic factors and changing market demands.



It is noteworthy that the total cultivated area dedicated to coffee in Indonesia is estimated at 1.1 million hectares. The anticipated decline in coffee production raises concerns about the economic impact on the country, given the significant role of the coffee industry in supporting livelihoods and contributing to export revenues. As Indonesia grapples with the challenges posed by climate variability, stakeholders in the coffee sector are likely to explore strategies to enhance resilience, sustainable cultivation practices, and adaptation measures to mitigate the impact on future harvests.

