(MENAFN) In a significant move, the Finnish Security Intelligence Service (SUPO) has declassified a 60-year-old file documenting Lee Harvey Oswald's enigmatic visit to Helsinki just over four years before he became the infamous lone gunman in the assassination of United States President John F. Kennedy in 1963. The files, released after decades of secrecy, detail Oswald's brief stay in Helsinki in October 1959, where he checked into Hotel Torni for a two-night stay, claiming educational motives on his United States passport application.



The declassified documents raise intriguing questions about Oswald's true intentions during his Helsinki visit. Despite stating educational pursuits in Switzerland or at the University of Turku in Finland, investigations by Finnish authorities revealed that Oswald's application to the Finnish university was false. The mystery deepens as details about his movements during the brief stay remain elusive, sparking speculation about the motives behind his visit.



Of particular interest is Oswald's swift approval for a USSR visa, which he applied for at the Soviet Embassy in Helsinki on October 12, 1959. The Warren Commission later noted the unusual speed of the visa approval. Additionally, uncertainties surrounding Oswald's arrival in Helsinki, with speculations about routes from England or Sweden, add complexity to the narrative.



The newly revealed information offers a unique perspective on the life of Lee Harvey Oswald before his infamous act, providing historians and researchers with valuable insights into the mysterious events leading up to one of the most significant moments in 20th-century history.





