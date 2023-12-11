Palestinian envoy to UK explains oppression by Israel started 106 years ago, not on October 7

(MENAFN) The Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, stated that the oppression by Israel in his country has been ongoing for 106 years, challenging the notion that it started only on October 7.



Addressing a Turkish news agency during the seventh TRT World Forum in Istanbul on Saturday, Zomlot remarked: "It all started when Britain promised our lands to others without consulting us and turned us, the Palestinian nation, into non-Jewish minorities."



"The quest for freedom and justice by the Palestinian people should now be acknowledged. We need to address issues of human rights, national rights, as well as international consensus and law," Zomlot highlighted.



"What Israel understands is military solutions, violence, intimidating civilians, and exerting pressure on civilian communities," as stated by Zomlot.



He highlighted that Israel's capacity to inflict such cruelty is made possible by dehumanizing Palestinians.



"You must have heard. Israeli ministers called us 'human-like animals.' Since you cannot kill ordinary people in this way, you have to dehumanize them," he stated.



Zomlot, known for his outspoken statements and frequent appearances on various Western television channels, strongly criticized Israel's attempts to portray itself as a victim.



In response to a cross-border attack by Hamas in October, Israel initiated relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip.



According to health authorities in the Palestinian enclave, these attacks have resulted in the death of at least 17,700 Palestinians and the injury of more than 48,780 others.

